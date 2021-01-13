ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €430.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €430.00 ($505.88) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a €425.00 ($500.00) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €376.23 ($442.62).

