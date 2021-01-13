ASML’s (ASML) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.75.

Shares of ASML traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $471.56 and a 200 day moving average of $402.44. The company has a market cap of $215.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $514.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ASML by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 23.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 31.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

