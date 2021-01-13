ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,056. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

