Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $5.20 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for 3.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 450,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.15. 7,356,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,223. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

