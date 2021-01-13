Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 3.0% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 369,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.34.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.77. 4,166,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $92.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

