Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,821,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

