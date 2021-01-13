ATC Coin Market Cap Reaches $456,273.56 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $456,273.56 and approximately $999.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00391555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

