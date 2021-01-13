ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) (TSE:ACO.X) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) (TSE:ACO.X) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 354875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.21.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,019,785,494.

About ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

