Atheios Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Atheios token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $12,930.95 and approximately $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,469.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,118.44 or 0.02984973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $145.39 or 0.00388024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.10 or 0.01310669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.80 or 0.00554596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00447136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.15 or 0.00307315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019899 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

