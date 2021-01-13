Athelney Trust (ATY.L) (LON:ATY) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Athelney Trust (ATY.L) (LON:ATY) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 217 ($2.84). Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.81).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.17.

About Athelney Trust (ATY.L) (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

