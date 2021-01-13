Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.53. 19,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 9,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATASY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

