Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

ATLKY traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. 42,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,338. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

