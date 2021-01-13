Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.31. Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 15,805 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £482,602.83 and a PE ratio of -2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.36.

Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) Company Profile (LON:ATMA)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

