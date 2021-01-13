Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,858 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.69.

Shares of ATO opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

