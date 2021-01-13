ATN Trading Down 8% This Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, ATN has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. ATN has a market cap of $1.08 million and $22,404.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00045011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00398655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.44 or 0.04329806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

