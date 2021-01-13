Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Up 5.4%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $27.89. 821,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,228,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATOM. ValuEngine cut Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Atomera alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $598.38 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $64,429.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atomera by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atomera by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.