ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 91527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.28.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

