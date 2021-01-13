AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in AT&T by 49.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after purchasing an additional 411,034 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 998.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,401 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

