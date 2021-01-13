AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Decreased by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.7% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 192.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $54,215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $40,784,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on T. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 948,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,354,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $203.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

