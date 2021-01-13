AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after buying an additional 411,034 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 998.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 74,401 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 267,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,354,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

