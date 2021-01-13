aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a growth of 157.3% from the December 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIFE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.14. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. Equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

