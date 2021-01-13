Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10464018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACB. Cowen lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The firm had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$190,071.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at C$25,725.04.

About Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

