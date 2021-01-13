Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1,706.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,730 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,472 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 2.2% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $194,961,000 after purchasing an additional 92,340 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.04.

Autodesk stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,921. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.03, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

