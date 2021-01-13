AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,307,277.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,547 shares of company stock worth $17,339,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $78.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.