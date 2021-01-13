Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $104.29 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Avalanche has a market cap of $645.57 million and $104.29 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.39 or 0.00022469 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 77.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00108486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239786 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058373 BTC.

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

