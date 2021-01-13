Avalanche Price Hits $7.91 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $7.91 or 0.00022836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $608.21 million and approximately $118.14 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 63.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00027112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00111541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00260034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00063131 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,830.09 or 0.94835287 BTC.

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

Avalanche can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

