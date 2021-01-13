Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,101,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avalara stock opened at $158.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.69 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,336,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Avalara by 85.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Avalara by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 4,723.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 73.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

