Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Holdings Raised by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Avalara makes up approximately 3.7% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.31% of Avalara worth $42,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,272 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,110,000 after purchasing an additional 141,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $4,513,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 841,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,591,789.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,581 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $427,103.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,818 shares of company stock valued at $50,348,913. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.69 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $184.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.62.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

