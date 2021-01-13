Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.08 and last traded at $65.07. 34,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 48,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.62.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 345,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

