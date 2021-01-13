AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Million

Brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce sales of $3.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.47 million and the lowest is $730,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $760,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 298.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $12.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.24 million, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $49.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.