Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) & Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Financial Contrast

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) and Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Juniper Networks and Avistar Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks 8.92% 8.30% 4.29% Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Juniper Networks and Avistar Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks $4.45 billion 1.73 $345.00 million $1.21 19.31 Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Avistar Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Juniper Networks and Avistar Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks 3 9 7 0 2.21 Avistar Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Juniper Networks presently has a consensus target price of $24.74, indicating a potential upside of 5.90%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than Avistar Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Avistar Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avistar Communications has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Avistar Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and mist access points, which provide wireless access and performance. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data center; Branch SRX family provides an integrated firewall and next-generation firewall; virtual firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; and advanced malware protection, a cloud-based service and Juniper ATP. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Contrail networking and cloud platform, which provides an open-source and standards-based platform for SDN and NFV; Contrail Insights, an optimization and management software platform for public, private, and hybrid clouds; and Marvis Actions and AI-driven Virtual Network Assistant, which identifies the root cause of issues across the information technology, domains and automatically resolves issues. Additionally, the company provides technical support, maintenance, and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the cloud, service provider, and enterprise markets. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Avistar Communications Company Profile

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go. The company offers Avistar C3, a communication and collaboration platform, which provides an integrated suite of video, audio, and collaboration applications that include on-demand access to interactive video calling and conferencing, content creation and publishing, broadcast origination and video distribution, and video-on-demand, as well as data sharing, presence-based directory services, and network management. Avistar Communications Corporation also provides various services for the implementation and support of its video communications products; and offers software development, maintenance, support, and training services. In addition, it is involved in the development, prosecution, maintenance, support, and licensing of the intellectual property and technology used in the company's video communications systems. Further, the company sells and licenses a set of desktop products and infrastructure products that combine to form an Avistar video-enabled visual communication and collaboration solution. Avistar Communications Corporation offers its products and services through its direct sales force, as well as through strategic partners and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Avistar Systems Corporation and changed its name to Avistar Communications Corporation in April 2000. Avistar Communications Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

