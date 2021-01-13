AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AXA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of AXA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,628. AXA has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

