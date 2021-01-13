AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €24.20 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been given a €24.20 ($28.47) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CS. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.28 ($27.39) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.07 ($27.14).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €20.19 ($23.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €19.80 and a 200-day moving average of €17.71. AXA SA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

