Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given New $43.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of ACLS traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. 36,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after acquiring an additional 127,317 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

