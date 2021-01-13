Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s previous close.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

ACLS opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

