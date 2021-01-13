Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $38.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Benchmark from $33.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. 36,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

