Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $42.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axcelis Technologies traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 9347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 303,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after acquiring an additional 127,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 106,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 95,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

