Axe (AXE) 1-Day Volume Hits $86,313.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Axe has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Axe has a market cap of $308,253.30 and $86,313.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.27 or 0.00566417 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

