Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. Axon Enterprise reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axon Enterprise.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $49,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,885.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $12,319,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,090 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,353.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,371 shares of company stock worth $14,232,195 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 118.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,954 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAXN stock traded up $10.26 on Wednesday, reaching $145.26. 1,164,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,721. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.09, a PEG ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $146.05.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.