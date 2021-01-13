AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.54 Million

Brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report sales of $25.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.57 million and the lowest is $25.50 million. AXT posted sales of $18.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $93.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.80 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $108.24 million, with estimates ranging from $105.79 million to $109.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.84.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $478.67 million, a PE ratio of -386.20 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,000 shares of company stock worth $1,215,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 129,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.