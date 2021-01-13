B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Acquires $4,600,000.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,594,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $487,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 558.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth $242,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

