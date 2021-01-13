B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young Buys 1,600 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,600 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 141,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,106. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RILY opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.96.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 150.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 39,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

