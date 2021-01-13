B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3091641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.54.

Several research firms have commented on BTO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$649.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

