Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 55965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAD. TD Securities upped their target price on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.29.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.7800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.25 per share, with a total value of C$352,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,058,541.60.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.