Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.