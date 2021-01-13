Balancer (BAL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116.23 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Balancer token can now be bought for $16.39 or 0.00045451 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $113.83 million and $116.23 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00028003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00109611 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00250168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,486.81 or 0.90077150 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

Buying and Selling Balancer

Balancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

