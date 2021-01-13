Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,197 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $550,606,000 after purchasing an additional 339,072 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $464,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $318.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

