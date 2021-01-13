Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $36.58. 19,103,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 9,214,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.88 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

