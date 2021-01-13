Ballew Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after acquiring an additional 570,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after buying an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,198,000 after buying an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.98. 7,116,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469,486. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $100.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

