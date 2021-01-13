Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases 3,740 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.3% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,810,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,685,021. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day moving average is $176.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

